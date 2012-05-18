Google Knowledge Graph: This Is Why They Changed Their Privacy Policy

Google announced today that it was making drastic enhancements to search results using what it calls a “Knowledge Graph.” Sound like Facebook’s “Social Graph”? That’s because it is, although as many of us Google watchers predicted, this is the first iteration of semantic search enabled by the sort of data sharing that Google outlined earlier this year in its new privacy policy.



