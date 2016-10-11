Google reportedly aims to start building its new London mega office by the end of 2017

BNP Paribas Google has moved hundreds of employees into 6 Pancras Square.

Google is planning to start building its new, heavily delayed UK headquarters before the end of 2017, Bloomberg reports.

The search giant is currently looking for a construction company to build the new London offices, according to the Bloomberg report, which cites two sources who say the project has been “revived,” without specifying who the new architect is.

Google first announced the $1 billion (£820 million) property back in January 2013, saying it hoped to complete the complex by 2016. The company then scrapped the initial architect’s plans, which included a rooftop running track and a swimming pool, because they were “too boring.”

After pushing back the construction date, Google took a lease on another property in King’s Cross at 6 Pancras Square, possibly to bridge the gap and move some employees out of its existing offices across the city. The technology company has also quietly snapped up at least two smaller plots in the King’s Cross area.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

