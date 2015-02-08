Google kills us with cuteness in its latest Android ad

Google understands that the best way into a consumer’s heart is by showing adorable animal video clips.
The company released a new Android commercial Thursday that plays on its new slogan “Be Together. Not the Same” by showing different species having a rollicking good time together.
Honestly, the ad, which Google titled “Friends Furever” (guh!), is almost painfully cute.
Here’s a sneak peek of what you’ll see when you watch:
Primates chillin’ with canines:
A BABY RHINO:
An age-old rivalry, forgotten:
The king of the jungle, cuddling:
This:
A deer kiss:
An elephant and a pup palling around:
And so, so much more:
Watch the whole video here:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.