Google kills us with cuteness in its latest Android ad

Google understands that the best way into a consumer’s heart is by showing adorable animal video clips.

The company released a new Android commercial Thursday that plays on its new slogan “Be Together. Not the Same” by showing different species having a rollicking good time together.

Honestly, the ad, which Google titled “Friends Furever” (guh!), is almost painfully cute.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you’ll see when you watch:

Primates chillin’ with canines:

A BABY RHINO:

An age-old rivalry, forgotten:

YouTube / Google

The king of the jungle, cuddling:

YouTube / Google

This:

A deer kiss:

YouTube / Google

An elephant and a pup palling around:

YouTube / Google

And so, so much more:

YouTube / Google

Watch the whole video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

