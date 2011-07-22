Google Kills Toolbar For Firefox

Photo: AP

Google has been killing a lot of unimportant products recently, and the latest casualty is the Google Toolbar for Firefox, which has been around since 2005.The Toolbar is a free downloadable add-on that offers features like automatic translation of Web pages, spell check (good for composing email in a Web browser), and of course a search box.



Google introduced it for Firefox before any other browser, but says that Firefox now has many of these same features built in, so there’s no reason to keep supporting the toolbar past Firefox 4.

There’s another reason as well: Google has its own browser, Chrome, which is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy — it helps Google influence Web standards and drives users to its online services.

Google gets a lot of search traffic from the built-in toolbar in Firefox, but as Chrome continues to gain market share, Firefox will become less and less important — it’s been around less than three years, but recently passed 20% market share according to StatCounter, while Firefox has slipped below 30%.

