Google Kills Radio Advertising, Could Fire 40 (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) today said it plans to quit selling radio ads in May.



Google said it might fire as many as 40 employees cutting the service. If that happens, it’ll be Google’s second layoffs this year.

Google paid $102 million to acquire dMarc Broadcasting in 2006.

Today’s news comes not a month after Google it would stop selling print ads.

It’s all part of CFO Patrick Pitchette stated plan to “feed the winners” and “starve the losers.”

Google told the AP it plans to continue selling TV ads, but unless that business picks up soon, figure its only a matter of time.

Photo: C.P.Storm

