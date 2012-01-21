Google Kills Photo-Sharing Service Picnik, Plus More Products

Photo: Original: PARK JI-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images

In the wake of yesterday’s earnings miss, Google has announced it will shutter online photo sharing service Picnik, which it acquired in 2010, plus a handful of other products.The Picnik team will “continue creating photo magic across Google products.”



It’s all part of Larry Page’s effort to put “more wood behind fewer arrows,” as he put it last year.

Since taking over, he’s closed down a bunch of failed products like Buzz and Wave, as well as acquisitions like Slide.

