Google Is About To Kill The Gmail App For BlackBerry

Google announced today that it will end support for the native Gmail app on BlackBerry.As of November 22, the app will no longer be available for download. If you currently have the app, you’ll be able to continue to use it. However, Google will no longer provide updates and improvements.



If you remove Gmail from your BlackBerry on November 22 or later, you won’t be able to download it again.

From what we’ve heard, the Gmail team prefers to focus on Android and not other platforms like iOS. Google launched a native Gmail app for iPhone last week and it was a complete disaster. Push notifications were broken, and it lacked a ton of key features such as support for multiple accounts.

UPDATE: A company rep told us Google decided to concentrate on a mobile web version of Gmail instead of a native app.

