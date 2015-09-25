There's a new note taking app for the iPhone that's great for Google lovers

A note taking app isn’t the most exciting thing in the world, but it can be an essential utility for your smartphone.

There are countless note taking apps to choose from. Apple’s own Notes app got a host of new features with the release of iOS 9, the latest iPhone operating system, and there are are a plethora of third-party note taking apps available in the App Store.

And Google now has its own horse in the race. On Thursday, Google Keep, the beloved Android note taking app, became available in Apple’s App Store.

Feature wise, there’s nothing to Google Keep that will make you switch from the latest version of Apple’s Notes app, especially since Apple’s app comes preinstalled on every iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Google Keep allows you to enter text, of course, but it also supports checklists, photos, voice dictation, and some colourful formatting options to make your notes stand out.

Google/Apple Google Keep vs. Apple Notes

Apple’s Notes app has most of the same features (minus colour formatting for notes and the ability to view notes in grid view), and it offers the ability to draw with your finger, which Google Keep does not.

Google Keep also incorporates reminders, and Apple has a separate Reminders app. If you want your reminders bunched with your to-dos, that could be another reason to use Google Keep.

You should only use Google Keep instead of the iPhone’s default Notes app if you are totally plugged into Google’s ecosystem of services and prefer its design over Apple’s. Maybe you use a Chromebook and Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs, for example.

Google Keep is also accessible on Android and the web, and Apple’s Notes app does not support Android (Apple does technically have a web version, but it’s not very good).

