Google's Evernote killer is finally coming to the iPhone

iPhone users now have another note-taking app to choose from.

Google just announced that its Google Keep app, which has been on Android since 2013, will be launching for the iPhone on Thursday.

Google Keep is kind of like Google’s version of Evernote. You can use the app to take notes, jot down to-do lists, set reminders, record audio, and more.

You can also organise your notes with different coloured labels as well. Google Keep also supports location-based reminders, which means it will remind you to run an errand or perform a certain task based on where you are (i.e. pick up dry cleaning while you’re on your way home from work, etc.).

The announcement comes just days after Apple launched iOS 9, it’s new big iPhone update, which includes a much improved version of its Notes app.

Apple’s Notes app was fairly basic before, leaving room for apps like Evernote to win over iPhone users.

But now with iOS 9, Apple has added a handful of capabilities such as easier sharing, the ability to add links from Safari, formatting for bulleted lists, and more.

Google Keep will have a bit more competition now that Apple has improved its Notes app, which is placed on an iPhone’s home screen by default.

Still, if you’re an iPhone owner that’s a fan of Google and already uses Google’s other apps for productivity, Keep will be a welcome addition.

Here’s the video Google posted when the app was initially announced in 2013 showing how it works on Android.

