Google Launches Its Evernote Killer, Google Keep

Dylan Love
google keep

Google has released Google Keep, a note-taking app that is most comparable to Evernote.

It’s free and currently available for any device running Android 4.0 or better.

The idea is simply that it’s a repository for anything you want to remember. Take text and photo notes to have them instantly synced across devices so you always have access to whatever info you need.

Google Keep is the company's Evernote-like notebook app.

Use it for to-do lists or anything you want to make sure you don't forget.

It can even record you speaking...

...and transcribe it as a new note.

Use your phone's camera to take pictures and save them into Google Keep as well.

Everything you put into Google Keep is always accessible on any other device.

