Google Launches Its Evernote Killer, Google Keep

Google has released Google Keep, a note-taking app that is most comparable to Evernote.



It’s free and currently available for any device running Android 4.0 or better.

The idea is simply that it’s a repository for anything you want to remember. Take text and photo notes to have them instantly synced across devices so you always have access to whatever info you need.

