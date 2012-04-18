Google Just Unveiled A 450-Foot Mural That Wraps Around Its New York Headquarters

There’s something new outside Google’s headquarters in New York: a mural that wraps around the entire building showing the history of the Chelsea neighbourhood where the HQ is located.



It’s 450 feet long.

WNYC reports that it was designed by two 29 year olds, Mark Miller and Dave Franzese, who run a design studio called Dark Igloo.

Chelsea Illustrated created an interactive walkthrough of the whole thing — check it out here.

Here are a couple of pictures Google took of the installation.

Photo: Google

Photo: Google

And here’s a closeup from Chelsea Illustrated, showing Nancy Spungen hitting her boyfriend Sid Vicious with a frying pan in the Chelsea Hotel, as seen in the movie “Sid and Nancy.”

Photo: Chelsea Illustrated

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.