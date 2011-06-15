Google Just Put $280 Million Into A Partnership With SolarCity

Google just made another investment in renewable energy.



The search engine announced a $280 million investment partnership with SolarCity, a major supplier of residential solar panels, CNN Money reports.

The Google fund will allow residential customers to rent solar panels without making a hefty up-front payment. Google makes its money back on the rental payments.

Why is Google doing this? It loves all things green, and has been actively investing in alternative energy.

Google has put $680 million into clean energy so far and this is the largest single investment in the sector they have made to date. It sounds like a lot of money, but really for a company generating billions in cash per quarter, it’s not a massive investment.

