Google Just Picked This Guy To Run Motorola

Dennis Woodside is President of Americas at Google.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot / IABtv

Google has selected Dennis Woodside, Google’s President of Americas operations, to be CEO of Motorola Mobility, Bloomberg reports.He’s head of North America sales, including display ads and AdWords. He’s been an employee at Google since 2003.



He’s also head of the Motorola Mobility integration.

One industry source said Woodside is a “smart guy with strong analytical skills,” but not charismatic. The source also said he is well-liked by Nikesh Arora, senior vice president and Google’s chief business officer.

Woodside was selected to be Tim Armstrong’s replacement as head of U.S. sales when Armstrong left to become CEO of AOL. A source close to Google said he was removed from that role after a year or two.

Woodside’s selection would leave Sanjay Jha, current CEO of Motorola Mobility, and his role with the company up in the air.

Google received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Motorola Mobility acquisition a little more than a week ago.

Google didn’t comment on the Bloomberg report, saying the Motorola Mobility acquisition has not yet closed.

