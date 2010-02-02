Make no mistake, the Google (GOOG) acquisition-spree is definitely still on.In fact, earlier today, we spoke on the phone with a VC who said, “Google just made offers on three of my investments.”

(He asked us not to use his name for obvious reasons.)

This VC reasoned that Google is buying so many startups much for three reasons:

Google has a ton of cash.

It can’t spend big chunks of it on big companies because of antitrust concerns.

Google is losing talented entrepreneurs left and right.

Who will Google buy? Our thoughts: 10 Tech Deals That Will Reshape The Industry In 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.