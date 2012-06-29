Suddenly Google Made It Much Cheaper To Do A Web Startup

Without getting into a bunch of jargon and gobbledygook, know this: Google just made it much cheaper for entrepreneurs to create Web-based startups.



It did this by announcing Google Compute Engine. Basically, Google has spare servers that it will rent to Web developers for a price.

Amazon has done this for years, but Google says its service gets “50% more power per dollar” – which is a fancy way of saying about 37% cheaper.

Anyway. Good news for the startups.

The advantage for Google in all this is that it will encourage developers to build things for the Web, which is essentially Google’s platform – best navigated through Google search.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.