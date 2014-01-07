Google Joins Automakers In Plan To Make Android Smart Cars This Year

Google joined Monday with automakers General Motors, Audi, Honda and Hyundai in a new partnership to bring the Android mobile system to vehicles.

The companies, with semiconductor firm Nvidia, announced the formation of the Open Automotive Alliance (OAA), an industry group “committed to bringing the Android platform to cars starting in 2014,” according to a statement.

“The OAA is dedicated to a common platform that will drive innovation, and make technology in the car safer and more intuitive for everyone,” the statement added.

“This open development model and common platform will allow automakers to more easily bring cutting-edge technology to their drivers, and create new opportunities for developers to deliver powerful experiences for drivers and passengers in a safe and scalable way.”

The announcement comes with automakers looking at new technologies for the connected car, to bring navigation, entertainment and other applications to vehicles.

Some automakers are looking at developing their own platforms, while others are considering platforms like Apple’s iOS or BlackBerry-owned QNX. But Monday’s announcement looks to put Google and Android in the driver’s seat.

“Millions of people are already familiar with Android and use it everyday,” said Google vice president Sundar Pichai.

“The expansion of the Android platform into automotive will allow our industry partners to more easily integrate mobile technology into cars and offer drivers a familiar, seamless experience so they can focus on the road.”

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.