Google Just Launched Chrome For Android Phones

Photo: Flickr / Adrian Short

Google just released a beta version of its popular Chrome browser for Android phones and tablet.Chrome for Android lets you log in with your Google account and sync your bookmarks, open tabs, browsing history, etc. to your mobile device.



Unfortunately, Chrome is only available for people using the latest version of Android called Ice Cream Sandwich. Right now, Ice Cream Sandwich is only on a few devices. Unless you own a Galaxy Nexus, Nexus S, or Asus Transformer Prime, you probably won’t be able to try Chrome right now.

You can download Chrome for free in the Android Market.

Click here for screenshots and first impressions of Chrome for Android >

