OUCH! Google Kneecapped Dropbox With Google Drive

Google just threw some serious competition Dropbox’s way.



Drive has been used by over 10 million people.

The search giant just updated their Drive app with some major improvements.

Drive now works on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS.

Drive can search scanned documents for specific keywords and you can search photos based on their category.

For example, if you search for cats then Drive will show you all of your photos with cats in them.

The update to the web service has also brought offline editing to Google Docs so now your updates are reflected with instant syncing as soon as you’ve re-connected with the web.

