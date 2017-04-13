Google just killed Burger King's newest TV ad that had a disastrous flaw

Burger King’s newest TV ad cleverly makes use of Google devices, triggering them to recite Wikipedia’s definition of a Whopper. They didn’t expect people to change the Whopper Wikipedia page, having them recite hilarious description of the Whopper. Google has since stopped the ad from triggering a response from their devices.

