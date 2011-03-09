Google Just Invested In A Startup That Helps Companies Show Up Higher In Search Results

Google Ventures has just joined Salesforce.com and Sequoia in a $32 million round of funding for HubSpot, which — wait for it — helps companies figure out how to show up higher in Google search results.



This is ironic because Google has come under fire recently for the quality of its search results. In response, it’s gotten more aggressive busting companies like JC Penney and Overstock.com for using tactics that artificially boost their placement in search results.

But Google draws a line between the “black hat” tactics used by these companies and “white hat” tactics like creating content that has lots of frequently searched keywords. HubSpot is one of these white hat companies, offering various SEO analysis tools for Web sites, as well as help with other types of online marketing, like social media and blog publishing.

Google Ventures is a pure investment arm, and doesn’t acquire companies for strategic purposes. Google is planning to offer HubSpot through the Google App Store, an online marketplace for businesses that use Google Apps, according to VentureBeat.

This is HubSpot’s fourth round; the company has previously raised $65 million from investors including General Catalyst and Matrix Partners.

