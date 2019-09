Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Google’s acquisition of Motorola Mobility just cleared another huge hurdle, with the Department of Justice announcing that it has approved the deal, Poornima Gupta of Reuters reports.Google also announced that the European Commission cleared the $12.5 billion acquisition earlier today.



