Google just got planning permission to build a new office in London's King Cross

Mossessian Architecture A computer generated image of what the new Google building will look like.

The architects behind a new Google building in London have been given planning permission to start building a new 11-storey property.

Mossessian Architecture, which is designing the futuristic “S2” building in King’s Cross for Google, told Business Insider that planning permission was granted by Camden Council on Thursday.

The 180,000 square foot office block has a large roof terrace on level 11, complete with views over London.

The property — to be constructed within a few hundred metres of the now-closed Google Glass store — will be finished by 2017 at the earliest.

It’s unclear at this stage what Google will use the building for or how many Google staff will be based there.

Google has agreed a 15-year lease for S2 at around £55 per square foot, according to Techworld, which reported on the proposed development last September when Google acquired the plot of land that S2 is being building on.

The green light for this property comes as Google continues to stall on its new UK headquarters, also in King’s Cross.

Google announced in January 2013 that it wanted to build a new £1 billion UK headquarters by 2016. Building work for this property is yet to begin.

Mossessian Architecture Outside the proposed S2 building.

The delay is reportedly because Google wasn’t happy with the “boring” plans submitted by architects at AHMM. Last Business Insider heard, superstar architect Thomas Heatherwick had been asked to work on the project.

Google has, however, been quietly snapping up several other plots in the King’s Cross area.

DeepMind, an artificial intelligence startup acquired by Google in 2014, has a relatively secret office in King’s Cross that’s home to over 150 people.

Google has also taken out a lease on 6 Pancras Square — another substantial property in King’s Cross that can accommodate over 4,000 people — and is due to start moving people in within the next few months.

Joe Borrett, EMEA director of real estate and construction at Google, said in a statement: “We are very excited to be moving forward with a successful planning permission for S2, a Mossessian Architecture and Argent development building.This achievement further cements Google’s expansion in King’s Cross and that Google sees King’s Cross as its future home for Google London.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.