Google Just Fixed The Bug That Let Anyone Hack Into Your Google Wallet

Google has issued a fix to the security flaw in Google Wallet that could allow anyone who got their hands on your phone to access your money, even if they didn’t know your PIN.In a statement early this morning, Google says it has issued a fix that prevents people from accessing your prepaid Google Wallet card.



Google decided to suspend the sale of new prepaid cards a few days ago following all the reports on Google Wallet’s security hole.

Google started selling new prepaid cards again today.

If you’re still worried, here are some tips for making sure your Google Wallet account stays safe:

Set a password for your lock screen.

Don’t root (jailbreak) your device. In many cases, this will cause Google Wallet to be wiped from your phone. But with root access, it could still be possible for someone to hack into your account.

If you think your account has been compromised, you can call Google’s toll free support line.

