Google Just Described Its Vision For The Demise Of Print Advertising

Google’s Wojcicki

Google svp/advertising Susan Wojcicki told Adweek how she sees ad dollars continuing to move out of traditional media in favour of online.In response to a question about how Google chief business officer Nikesh Arora believes 50 per cent of all ad spend will switch online in five years, she said she believed print would continue to be the preferred victim of that shift, as people stop buying magazines and papers because they already own tablets and iPads.



At that point, all Google has to do is wait until advertisers’ dollars catch up to where the customers’ eyes already are. She said:

Advertising is very simple in a lot of ways. Advertisers go where the users go, and users are choosing to spend a lot more time online. Look at the adoption of tablets. Tablets have beautiful screens and can be interactive, so I think a lot of traditional print is being moved to being read on tablets. And I think we’re moving to much more [Internet]-enabled TV. And think about radio, there are a lot of great services like Spotify, Pandora, iTunes and [Google] Play. So the users are moving really, really fast, and the advertisers need to catch up and move to where the users are.

