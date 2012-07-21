Google Just Bought Sparrow, One Of The Best iPhone Developers Out There

Photo: Dom Leca

Google has just acquired Sparrow, the team behind one of the most popular Mac and iPhone mail applications.The five-person Sparrow team will join the Gmail team, according a blog post from CEO Dom Leca.



The Verge reports that the deal was for less than $25 million.

The Sparrow app is one of the most critically acclaimed iPhone apps out there. It’s smart, move for Google to grab good design talent.

Interestingly, Sparrow only works on iOS and Mac. There is no Android Sparrow application.

Google’s own attempt at a Gmail app for iPhone was a woeful dud. We expect the Gmail app to get better, if the Sparrow team will be working on it. Hopefully, the Sparrow app won’t get worse.

Here’s the full blog post:

We’re excited to announce that Sparrow has been acquired by Google!

We care a lot about how people communicate, and we did our best to provide you with the most intuitive and pleasurable mailing experience.

Now we’re joining the Gmail team to accomplish a bigger vision — one that we think we can better achieve with Google.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to all of our users who have supported us, advised us, given us priceless feedback and allowed us to build a better mail application. While we’ll be working on new things at Google, we will continue to make Sparrow available and provide support for our users.

We had an amazing ride and can’t thank you enough.

Full speed ahead!

Dom Leca

CEO

Sparrow

We also want to thank our advisors and investors — Loren Brichter, Dave Morin, John Maeda, Xavier Niel, Jérémie Berrebi — as well as our friends and family: Simon Istolainen, Jérémie Kanza, Sacha Cayre, Cedric Gepner, Laurent Merlinot, Didier Kuhn, Christophe Baillon, Laurent Cerveau, Christophe Giaume, Sebastien Maury, Manuel Colom, Bertrand Guiheneuf and all of you who have helped us along the way.

