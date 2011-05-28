Google Just Blew Past Yahoo In Online Display Advertising

Photo: AP

Google, known for its dominant position in search, just crossed an important milestone, unseating Yahoo as the biggest seller of online display ads in the U.S., according to IDC.Google’s share of the U.S. display ad market grew to 14.7% in the first quarter of 2011, compared to Yahoo’s 12.3%. Google’s share is growing fast (from 13.3% last year), while Yahoo’s is declining almost as fast (from 13.6% last year).



Continue at Ad Age >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.