Take A Look At The Brand New Google+, Which Google Just Revealed

Photo: Google+

Google is redesigning Google+ to make it more simple, the company just announced.The biggest change is a shift of the navigation bar from the top to the left of the screen.



The navigation bar on the right is customisable allowing users to adjust the order of Google+ apps.

Rather than blather on about a redesign, we have screenshots of what it looks like.

The redesign is being rolled out over days, says Google.

This is the new home page look This is the old Google+ page look This is what it looks like to do a hangout Videochat with your friends! The interface is totally customisable -- don't like where a button is? Click and drag it to a new location A cleaner, redesigned interface Connect with your friends in more meaningful ways A newer and cleaner way to share pictures Profile pages have been redesigned Here's what your activity stream will look like

