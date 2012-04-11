Take A Look At The Brand New Google+, Which Google Just Revealed

Photo: Google+
Google is redesigning Google+ to make it more simple, the company just announced.The biggest change is a shift of the navigation bar from the top to the left of the screen.
The navigation bar on the right is customisable allowing users to adjust the order of Google+ apps.
Rather than blather on about a redesign, we have screenshots of what it looks like.
The redesign is being rolled out over days, says Google.
The interface is totally customisable -- don't like where a button is? Click and drag it to a new location
