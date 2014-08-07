Google Just Added Incredibly Detailed Maps For Mars And The Moon

Google on Tuesday quietly introduced a feature on Google Maps that lets you visit Mars and the moon without ever needing to leave your desk chair.

No, the company didn’t send its Street View cars into outer space, but Google still provides plenty of geographical details about both planetoids you probably weren’t expecting.

Some of these features were previously available on Google Earth, as 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall points out, but this is the first time they’re hitting Google’s mapping and navigation app for consumers.

The feature is easy enough to use. Simply visit Google Maps, click the “Earth” button in the bottom left corner, and zoom out. Once you see a full view of the Earth, you’ll see two options along the bottom to visit the moon or Mars. From there, you’re free to explore those distant worlds.

We rounded up some of those images to show you what it looks like.

