Google Joins The Big Social Fund Started By Kleiner-Perkins Last Year

Bing Gordon, who oversees sFund.

Google has joined the $250 million sFund, which was started by Kleiner-Perkins a year ago to invest in small social networking companies.It’s strange to think Google wasn’t involved at launch, as Facebook, Amazon, and Zynga were.



But a year ago when the fund was announced, Google was nowhere in social networking — Wave was a disaster and Buzz was dying on the vine. But the company was working behind the scenes on Google+, and it’s been pretty successful since it launched in June, with more than 40 million sign-ups.

So now Google is joining up with the other social giants to get in on hot social startups.

Google’s entry into the fund coincided with its acquisition of Katango yesterday — Katango is the sFund’s first exit. Katango used Facebook data to create circles of friends based on related interests and backgrounds. That will make it a nice fit into Google+, which is organised around Circles of related friends but today doesn’t do a very good job of suggesting new members to add to them.

Katango was actually the second acquisition Google announced yesterday, alongside Web technology company Apture. Looks like the acquisition spree is continuing.

