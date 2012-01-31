You Don't Need To Be A Computer Genius To Get These Google Jobs

Photo: Flickr / San Sharma
Google is always described as one of the best places to work on the planet.But lots of people think they’d never be able to work there because they aren’t computer geniuses.
This turns out not to be the case!
In fact, Google is hiring people with just about any kind of talent — communications, marketing, design experience and just about everything else.
Job category: Administrative
Description: Administrative jobs at Google are staffed by bright, organised, energetic and dependable people driven by a common company goal: to help us accomplish great things. Working behind the scenes, we make a significant impact on the people we support as well as on Google users around the world.
Translation: You'll be helping a bunch of people do their jobs better by organising meetings and the like.
Job category: Advertising and enterprise sales
Example Description: As an Inside Sales Representative, you will work as a part of the North America Inside Sales Team to acquire new advertisers. You'll sell Google AdWords to prospects of medium-to-large size customers and then execute a well thought-out initial advertising campaign that provides them with measurable return on investment.
Translation: You'll be reaching out to larger businesses to start advertising through Google's advertising networks. Those employees have to think of clever campaigns for advertising.
Job category: Business operations and development
Example description: Google's leadership team hand-picks thorny business challenges, and members of BizOps work in small teams to find solutions. As part of this team you fully immerse yourself in data collection, draw insight from analysis, and then zoom out to develop compelling, synthesized recommendations.
Translation: You'll run some of Google's business teams, finding ways for its services like advertising to make money and expand over time.
Job category: Customer support and user operations
Example description: The Consumer Operations team is all about focusing on the user. You work on our flagship consumer products like Gmail, Chrome, Android and Google+ to actively support global users through help centres and online communities. You are a Google guru. You have detailed knowledge of our constantly evolving product suite to ensure that user feedback flows to the Product team and fuels innovation.
Translation: You're a master of Google already -- so help those who aren't.
Job category: Finance
Example description: In this role, you are responsible for running revenue planning and support strategy decisions related to ads on Google.com properties. You will work with talented cross functional teams and have a large impact on company financial performance.
Translation: Managing Google's big pile of cash and making sure everything is actually generating money.
Job category: human resources
Example description: As a Coordinator, you will be responsible for maintaining information in Google's internally-developed database. This will include entering data that is related to new hires, change-of-status forms, compensation changes, and other types of human resources transactions.
Translation: You'll be managing Google's internal hires and human relations.
Job category: Legal and public policy
Example description: Google's legal department is at the centre of an information law revolution, and you're at its core. As a Legal Assistant, you are a driving force behind the success of your Legal team, ready to roll up your sleeves to create and improve processes, maintain records, conduct legal research and coordinate communications across the team.
Translation: Make sure Google isn't breaking any laws when it tries anything new.
Job category: Marketing and communications
Example description: As a Marketing manager, you are a fully dedicated business leader, shaping the future of one of our many Google products. Whether you're on a consumer product (like Gmail, Search, Maps, Chrome, Android) or a business product (AdWords, AdSense, DoubleClick, Analytics), you take part in a complete marketing experience as you lead every facet of the product's journey.
Translation: You'll have to market Google's products and make sure the company's message is getting across correctly.
Job category: Real estate and workplace services
Example description: Your primary responsibility is to manage lease administration vendors to ensure compliance with all lease commitments globally. You will use an existing database system to track pertinent lease and property information, such as expenses, options, key dates, and space usage for Google's real estate portfolio of more than 16,000,000 square feet.
Translation: Manage Google's office properties. Pretty straightforward.
Job category: Sales operations, strategy and analytics
Example description: As a Product Quality Analyst, you will be responsible for protecting the integrity of at least one of Google's key products (Google Search, Google Maps, AdWords, Adsense, Google Checkout, Google Product Search) by investigating financial fraud, account-related abuse, questionable business practices, violations of Google's policies, and general misuse of our products.
Translation: Make sure Google's products are working and no one is misuing it.
Job category: User experience
Example description: As a Visual Designer, you will design delightful, polished products that excite users. Your work will involve designing interfaces that solve complex interactions with elegance and simplicity. You're ardent about technology and know how to work alongside engineers, researchers product managers and other designers throughout all stages of the product cycle.
Translation: Design all the visual and front-end parts of Google's products. Warning: you'll be working with engineers (though you don't need to be a computer genius.)
