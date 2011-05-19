Google's Perennial Hiring "Problem" -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>
A startup founder recently wrote a blog post criticising Google’s hiring practices. In reality though, does Google have any hiring problems considering its massive success and countless “acqui-hires”?
Plus, what’s Apple revamping in its retail stores all across the nation? Find out in today’s SAIcast.
Or download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…
• Would You Have A Tweetup With This Girl?
• The Only Way Microsoft Can Really Make Money On Mobile
• What’s Up With The iPhone 4S?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.