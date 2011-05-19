Google's Perennial Hiring "Problem" -- The SAIcast Discuss

William Wei

A startup founder recently wrote a blog post criticising Google’s hiring practices. In reality though, does Google have any hiring problems considering its massive success and countless “acqui-hires”?

Plus, what’s Apple revamping in its retail stores all across the nation? Find out in today’s SAIcast.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

