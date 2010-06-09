Google's 10 Coolest Job Openings

If you’re looking for job in tech — especially if you’re a foodie — you’ll want to check out Google’s job openings in every department from engineering to user experience.In addition to insurance, retirement savings, bike repair, massage therapy and paid holidays, employees get free lunch and dinner at Google’s famous gourmet restaurants (and all the snacks you can eat).

As a “noogler” (Google’s term for “new Googler”), you’d also get to attend Google’s holiday parties and use the roller hockey and outdoor volleyball facilities. If you take university classes and receive grades of “B” or better, you get tuition reimbursement for up to $12,000 a year.

Many of Google’s REAL coolest job openings are top-secret, and are thus not advertised. (Or they’re very vague descriptions for software engineers, where you’ll be placed on a product later.) But for those that are public…

Job Description:

Design Google's Green strategy in Mountain View, CA

Job Description:

Run product management for Google's fibre optic Internet project in Mountain View, CA

Job Description

Market Google products to the healthcare industry in New York

Job Description:

Develop video-conferencing technology in New York

Job Description:

Think of new ways to market YouTube in San Bruno, CA

Job Description:

Study the behaviour of Google users in New York

Job Description:

Advise Google on ethics, compliance, security, and privacy in Mountain View, CA

Job Description:

Develop apps for finance customers in Mountain View, CA

Job Description

Counsel Google on anti-trust and product-competition law in Mountain View, CA

Job Description:

