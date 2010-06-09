Google's 10 Coolest Job Openings

Photo: AP

If you’re looking for job in tech — especially if you’re a foodie — you’ll want to check out Google’s job openings in every department from engineering to user experience.In addition to insurance, retirement savings, bike repair, massage therapy and paid holidays, employees get free lunch and dinner at Google’s famous gourmet restaurants (and all the snacks you can eat).



As a “noogler” (Google’s term for “new Googler”), you’d also get to attend Google’s holiday parties and use the roller hockey and outdoor volleyball facilities. If you take university classes and receive grades of “B” or better, you get tuition reimbursement for up to $12,000 a year.

Many of Google’s REAL coolest job openings are top-secret, and are thus not advertised. (Or they’re very vague descriptions for software engineers, where you’ll be placed on a product later.) But for those that are public…

