You can earn £24,000 flying drones for Google if you have 'a tolerance to coffee and French people'

ki-kieh / Pixabay If you want to fly drones for a living, today’s your lucky day.

A “creative video agency” is looking to hire someone to fly drones and create branded video content for companies like Google and Sony.

The job offers £24,000 a year, and is based in Central London. The advert, which was posted to the Guardian Jobs website, encourages those with “itchy feet to operate their gear and drone on commissioned projects” to apply.

An ideal candidate should have a minimum of one year of experience as a camera operator or director of photography, should be hardworking and talented, and have a “dark sense of humour.” The ad also states the importance of a “tolerance to coffee and French people.”

Understandably, the recruitment company BrighterBox is expecting a lot of applications for this role, so the ad says if you don’t hear back in a week, you haven’t been successful.

If you have a drone and you can’t wait to use it professionally, you can apply for the job here.

