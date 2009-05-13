FTC Chair: Google's Dominant Position Is The "American Way"

Microsoft has spent a lot of time and money selling the idea that because of its dominant search advertising position, Google is something we should all fear.



Jon Leibowitz, President Obama’s choice for FTC chair, isn’t buying. He told CSPAN on Friday that while Google may or may not be a monopoly, he’s not particularly concerned — not like the Justice Department was about Microsoft in the 1990s.

Below, the clip and then the transcript:



Q. There have been larger complaints about Google and antitrust, and concerns that it’s close to a monopoly or already one in online advertising. Does that concern you?

Liebowitz: Google has certainly has a dominant position in search advertising. There’s no doubt about that. From our perspective, just having a dominant position doesn’t in any way violate the law. It’s if you do something — as the Justice Department in the 1990s alleged that Microsoft did — to exclude competitors illegally, that’s when it becomes a problem.



If you get to a dominant position or a monopoly position by virtue of your own acumen, that’s really the American way. We want to see that.

Q. (13:30) So you don’t see Google as abusing its power right now?

Liebowitz: I certainly don’t see Google as abusing its power right now, no. And also it’s brought many benefits to consumers.

