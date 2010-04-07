Google Asks: Isn't It Time You Talked To Your Kids About Google Buzz?

Of all the weird businesses Google (GOOG) has gotten itself into, producing Internet safety videos for kids on YouTube might be the weirdest.



Google says these videos are for teens — technically, children under 13 aren’t allowed to use Google products, but the target audience for the videos on its Safety centre YouTube channel appears to be considerably younger.

Whomever the videos are aimed at, they’re bizarre. The blog entry announcing the latest, about Google Buzz, explains the project thus: “We made this video to help you and your teens have a conversation about Buzz.” An important talk in every young person’s life.

Google describes this series of videos as “ongoing.” Which is to say, the company intends to continue paying people to produce this stuff. Anyone know which lobbyist or government spook ordered these up?

This video, which tells you to contact an adult “if something happens online that makes you uncomfortable,” is especially weird:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.