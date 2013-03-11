Google Is Working On A Talking Shoe

Photo: Flickr/sneakerphotography

Google wants you wearing computers from head to toe.The company already has computerized eyewear and is now showing off a prototype of a “talking shoe” at the South by Southwest conference in Austin this week.



The shoe isn’t the brainchild of the famous Google X group either, the ones responsible for the Google Glass eyewear and self-driving cars. It’s a proof-of-concept gadget developed by the Advertising Arts team, Aman Govil, head of the Art, Copy & Code initiative told the Washington Post’s Emi Kolawole.

For instance, instead of using a running app on a smartphone, a connected shoe can log your run and give you feedback on your running mechanics. Imagine a shoe sponsored by an innersole company that can help you find the right support for your running style to prevent injuries.

When Kolawole tested the shoe, a screen on the shoe offered her encouragement as she picked up speed, saying on its built-in screen, “Go! Go! Go!”

Govil says that Google is not planning on releasing the shoe as a consumer product. It’s just a prototype to inspire others.

Here’s a look at the prototype shoe.

Photo: Instagram/emikolawole

