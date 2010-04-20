Google Is Trying To Woo iPhone App Makers

Google is reaching out to (possibly disgruntled) iPhone app developers, asking them if they need help converting their apps from the iPhone OS to Android.



On his blog, David Pogue posts an email from an iPhone developer. Here’s an excerpt:

“I’m the developer of the Texts From Last Night app for the iPhone. Anyway, I received an e-mail yesterday from someone at Google claiming to be in their Android Advocacy Group. He basically said that he wanted to open a line of communication with me in case I chose to port the app to Android, and he offered to ship me a free Nexus One to play around with.

“It shows that Google is actively recruiting developers to their platform, using the enticements of free hardware and open communication.”

The developer then added that Apple had repeatedly rejected his application, before finally approving it. After months of working with Apple, he still doesn’t have a relationship with anyone there.

Will this approach work for Google? It certainly won’t hurt. But if Google really wants to win over developers it needs to tweak its Android Market, and make it a better place for developers to make money.

