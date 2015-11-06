Google is trying to fix the biggest problem with Android

Google is negotiating deals with chip makers to help solve fragmentation, one of the biggest problems with Android, The Information reports. By working directly with chip partners, Google is looking to create hardware that will work seamlessly with Android, just as Apple products do with iOS.

The fragmentation of Android is a real issue for Google, phone markers, and users, who have to deal with outdated hardware, poor security, and a sub-standard experience. According to one estimate, there are over 18,700 distinct versions of Android compared to Apple’s five or six.

Google is seeking a more Apple-like approach, combining core functionality of the phone onto one chip. In the negotiations, Google asked chipmakers for a more sophisticated camera unit, improved on-board memory, and more power efficiency.

There could be a snag: The profit margins of Android handset makers, from Samsung to HTC, are already tightly squeezed and so the companies are more than willing to go with what works rather than what excels.

If Google manages to solve this conundrum, however, it could lead to an overall better Android experience for users that would place high-end Samsung, HTC, and Huawei devices in line with the iPhone.

