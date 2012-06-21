Google Is Trying To Appeal To Developers With New Features

Photo: google.com

Google has rolled out a series of new features this week intended to make its Chrome and Android App Stores a little more appealing to developers.On Wednesday, Google tweaked the Chrome App Store to give users the option to submit feedback specifically for the developer, a handy feature to say the least.



Similarly, Google unveiled a new feature for Android earlier in the week that allows developers to respond to user reviews on Google Play.

Perhaps the most significant change though is Google Developers Live, which was announced on Tuesday, and offers developers the chance to engage with Google engineers for office hours through “live, interactive broadcasts.”

All of this serves to make Google a little more developer-friendly at a time when Apple continues to be the first choice platform for many and companies like Microsoft are trying to ramp up their efforts in the space.

