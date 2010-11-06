Google Is Lost In The Location-Based Battle With Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg introduces Facebook’s new mobile platform, Nov. 3, 2010.

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Mark Zuckerberg announced a bunch of new developments for Facebook the other day.Go read Techmeme to hear about Single Sign-on, and its new deal platforms.



Those are interesting because they increase the lockin that Facebook will have over its users. Why? Well now you’ll always keep your phone signed into Facebook and you’ll be able to instantly sign into new services that use Facebook’s single signin. That alone is pretty big, but I’m a user and focused on location-based services.

But don’t miss the huge shift going on.

In the past, to find a business, we’d go to Google and type something like “Palo Alto Sushi.”

We’re heading toward a world where you’ll use location-based services to do the same thing. That is a HUGE disruptive threat to Google.

Here’s why:

In Google’s world they controlled everything and were able to decide which ads get displayed next to searches for businesses.

The world has now shifted to where people like my wife stay signed into Facebook 18 hours a day. Now she can see which businesses her friends are using.

Soon, we’ll have the ability to even get deals. For instance, the North Face is giving us $1 to check in at a National Park or at one of its stores.

Look at how folks find their way into my brother’s bar in Virginia, too. What will get people into a bar? A Google style ad, or an ad that says “five of your friends are at the bar right now?” Hint: Google-style ads don’t work for lots of businesses and social and location-based ads are far more effective.

Today Facebook laid down an entire platform for doing this, which will enable new mobile apps to have these features built in. Google is lost in such a world.

That should scare the hell out of them. What’s Google’s answer?

This post originally appeared at Scobleizer and is republished here with permission.

