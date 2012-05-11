Google Is Trying To Stir Up A New Controversy About Microsoft

Photo: Flickr/nertzy

Google is complaining about Microsoft’s sneaky plans to make Internet Explorer the only true browser for some of its tablets.Apparently, Microsoft isn’t going to let people who buy its Windows RT tablets choose their own browser. They’ll be stuck with Internet Explorer.



Mozilla, the makers of Firefox are up in arms about it.

Now, Google has joined in with some finger wagging at Microsoft, too. Google told CNet:

“We share the concerns Mozilla has raised regarding the Windows 8 environment restricting user choice and innovation. We’ve always welcomed innovation in the browser space across all platforms and strongly believe that having great competitors makes us all work harder. In the end, consumers and developers benefit the most from robust competition.”

This is like the lesson that Microsoft just can’t seem to learn. Way back in 2001, Microsoft lost a bitterly contested antitrust case with the U.S. Department of Justice because it pushed Internet Explorer on Windows. That lead to a decade of government oversight.

In 2009, Microsoft was forced to let Windows users choose their browser after Opera Software complained about how Microsoft had tightly bundled IE into Windows.

Here we go again?

