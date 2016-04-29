Why Google is the best company to work for in America

Thanks to the premium Google places on its employees’ happiness, the tech giant has proven itself to be the gold standard for employers.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Google — recently renamed Alphabet in a corporate restructuring — just topped Business Insider’s 2016 list of the 50 best companies to work for in America, based on exclusive data from PayScale. The search giant dethroned Facebook (ranked No. 5), which held the top spot in 2015.

US employees who work at Google gave the company high marks on PayScale’s employee survey in a number of areas, including compensation, job satisfaction, and job meaning. Here’s why Google ranked the best company to work for in America:

