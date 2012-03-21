Google Is Supposed To Fill In This INSANELY COMPLICATED Chart About Its Ads And Privacy Policies

French investigators have sent Google a list of 69 questions related to its recently changed privacy policy.



As reported earlier by the Financial Times, a French privacy watchdog called CNIL is concerned that Google’s new privacy policy violates European privacy law.

So it sent a letter addressed to CEO Larry Page with “69 precise questions” and expects a response by April 5. There are actually more than 69 questions — a lot of questions have multiple sub-parts. A PDF containing the full list of questions is here.

This shows how insanely complicated privacy policies can be — and how much hassle regulators can cause once they start turning their microscope on them.

The best part, though, is this chart that CNIL put together talking about all the different kinds of users Google has, and how it shows advertising to each one of them. They asked Google to “Please confirm or complete/modify the content of the table above regarding advertising.”

Frankly, we’d love to see the answers, too.

Photo: CNIL

