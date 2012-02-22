Google Is Setting Up A Bunch Of Satellite Dishes In Iowa

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

Google is setting up a bunch of satellite dishes near its data centre in Council Bluffs, Iowa.The dishes will be used to provide audio, video, and data services to Google fibre, the company’s broadband service that is rolling out in Kansas City later this year.



A recent FCC filing (PDF here), which was uncovered by Data centre Knowledge this weekend, calls for Google to build a “C-band receive-only earth station” and “Ku-band receive-only earth station.”

The FCC has already said that Google doesn’t need a licence for the Ku-band station because there’s nobody else broadcasting in that spectrum. (PDF here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.