Google Launching Twitter-Killer For Gmail!

Google could launch a Twitter-killer as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Google already allows Gmail users to update their status. The prompt reads, “let people know what you’re up to, or share links to photos, videos, and Web pages.” But every time a user updates their status, the previous update disappears into the ether.

The WSJ says the new feature will “allow Gmail users to view a stream of status updates from people they choose to connect with.” It will be tightly integrated with Google’s video-sharing site YouTube and its photo-sharing site Picasa.

Yahoo launched a very similar feature for its email service back in August 2009.

If Google is smart, these status updates will pour into and out of Facebook and Twitter. That way it will have an immediate install base of users already trained to update everyone they know about the latest thing they viewed, thought or ate.

Otherwise, it’s hard to see how this feature won’t end up as another in a long line of Google products that tried, and failed, to beat popular services from Web rivals (See Orkut versus MySpace, Google Video versus YouTube, Open Social versus Facebook Platform, Google Friend Connect versus Facebook Connect).

Click here to see the milestones on Twitter’s road to a $1 billion valuation →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.