Google Is Running A Massive Ad For Google+ On Its Home Page

Try this: sign into your Google account and visit Google.com.See that blue arrow? It’s pretty hard to miss.



It’s guiding you to the upper left hand corner, where you’ll see your first name with a little + symbol after it.

Go there, and you’ll be guided to sign up for Google+, if you haven’t done so already.

This is probably the most self-serving Google Doodle ever — and it’s how Google+ gets to Facebook-size numbers, fast. The service just opened to the general public today after three months of invitation-only beta testing.

The question is whether Google can keep users once they sign up.

