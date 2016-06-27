Google is reportedly working on its own line of smartphones

Google is reportedly working on developing its own smartphone, according to The Telegraph.

Right now the company licenses the Nexus line of phones with companies like LG and Huawei, but The Telegraph says that Google wants to develop the smartphones itself in future.

Owning its own line of smartphones would allow Google to control everything about the Android ecosystem. It already manages the software through Android, which it lets other manufacturers use on their devices. But The Telegraph suggests that Google wants to go one step further.

There’s no clear timeline for when Google will release its own smartphones, but The Telegraph says the phones are expected to be released by the end of the year.

Google declined to comment when contacted by The Telegraph.

