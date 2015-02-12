Google is reportedly testing a service that will let you pay by saying your initials

Google is testing a payments service that will let people with Android phones pay by saying their initials to the person at the cash register, The Information reports.

The experimental service, called “Plaso,” is only being used by Google employees as of now, and works at places like Panera and Papa John’s, The Information’s sources say.

How the service works isn’t crystal clear, but manager at a store that accepts Plaso payments told The Information that “Google had ‘hooked up’ Plaso directly to the store’s payment system and ‘all the data feeds back to Google.'”

A different manager said Google gave his store Android phones running a special app that recognises other Plaso users via Bluetooth, which allows cashiers to identify them by their initials.

The end-goal for Google of a product like this? Data.

The more Google knows about consumer behaviour, the better it can improve its ad targeting.

Google declined to comment on Plaso. It’s worth noting, however, that Google often tests services internally that don’t end up getting released in the wild to the broader public, so you may never have the opportunity to buy a cheese pizza with your initials.

