Google is renting out an Italian ruins site this week as part of its exclusive conference for the world's most powerful people

TheCamp2015.com Invitees get a passcode to enter The Camp’s official web site.

This week, Google is putting on an ultra-exclusive conference known as “The Camp.”

For the second year in a row, executives from all over the globe are gathering at the Verdura Resort in Sciacca, Italy, to discuss a wide range of topics of global importance.

Last year, those discussions reportedly included feminism and the role of sports in modern culture.

Google’s Chief Business Officer, Omid Kordestani, will lead the conference.

As far as the powerful people in attendance at this year’s camp, Google has not shared many details aside from saying that they come from diverse backgrounds.

Those who received invitations were directed toward an informational site that you need a password for in order to access.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, fashion designer Tory Burch, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were among those rumored to have attended last year’s version of the event, also held at the Verdura Resort.

Lots of private jets have been spotted at the Aeroporto Palermo Falcone Borsellino, one of Sicily’s main international airports.