Google Is Planning To Build Its Own Wireless Network To Bring The Internet To A Billion People

Google is developing plans to build its own wireless network in emerging markets, Amir Efrati at The Wall Street Journal reports.



Google has developed its own wireless technologies, which it hopes to deploy with local companies in Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. Efrati says Google plans to provide wireless access to a billion people who are currently without Internet.

Google wants to use airwaves previously reserved for TV companies for its network. It’s also developed balloons and blimps that go in the air and transmit signals for hundreds of square miles.

In addition to the wireless technology, Google is developing low-cost Android phones to sell in these new markets.

If this happens, it’s going to be incredible. Google will provide experimental wireless networks, phones, operating systems, and a suite of software to compliment it all.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.